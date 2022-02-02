UScellular 8th Annual Black History Month Art Contest underway

Art done by Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs in New Hanover and Onslow counties

Courtesy: UScellular

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Voting is now open in UScellular’s Eighth Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs in New Hanover and Onslow counties. Voting is available online, and the local community can go here to vote for their favorite piece of original art.

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Brigade Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

Voting will remain open until February 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists’ artwork is also displayed in the Wilmington stores at 343 S. College Road and 1414 S. College Road and the company’s Jacksonville location at 1447 Western Blvd.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

· $250 for 1st Place

· $150 for 2nd Place

· $100 for 3rd Place

“We are thrilled to work with Brigade Boys & Girls Club on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the Brigade Boys & Girls Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the Wilmington and Jacksonville communities to check out the art and vote online.”

“Black History Month is an opportunity to understand Black histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement” shared ShanRieka Cooper, New Hanover County program director and youth center site director at Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

Contest rules and how to vote by clicking here.