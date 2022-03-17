USDA announces it is accepting applications for the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program

LFS will provide up to $200 million for states to purchase local food for school meal programs.

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it is accepting applications for the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS), which will provide up to $200 million for states to purchase local food for school meal programs.

“This program is another example of how USDA is working to build a more resilient food system rooted in local and regional production where small can compete against big because a greater share of the profit will go to those growing, harvesting, and preparing our food,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As we build more and better markets, the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program will provide an opportunity for states to strengthen local and regional food system by increasing links between local farmers, ranchers, and food businesses with schools. This program also gives students access to the local, nutritious foods unique to the area they live in, building stronger connections across local communities.”

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will award cooperative agreements to state governments for the purchase of domestic foods from local, regional, small, and underserved farmers and ranchers.

Local and regional farmers and ranchers are those within the state or 400 miles of delivery destination. USDA will engage with state governments, who may also partner with local organizations including non-profits, through these non-competitive cooperative agreements.

The cooperative agreements will allow states to buy and distribute local and regional foods and beverages that are healthy, nutritious, and unique to their geographic area. In addition to increasing local food consumption, funds will help build and expand economic opportunity for local, small, and underserved producers and will support schools as they transition away from pandemic operations and develop solutions to the continuing economic impacts of the pandemic.

The cooperative agreements will allow organizations the flexibility to design food purchasing programs and establish partnerships with farmers and ranchers that best suit their local needs, accommodate environmental and climate conditions, account for seasonal harvests, improve supply chain resiliency and meet the needs of schools within their service area. The LFS program is authorized by the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act.

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.