USDA considering ban on chocolate milk from school cafeterias

(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milks, including chocolate, from school cafeterias.

The USDA cites the added sugars in the milk for the reason behind the potential ban.

Some say it’s contributing to rising levels of childhood obesity.

Others argue taking chocolate milk off the menu will lead to children drinking less milk, which means they would lose out on the calcium and other nutrients.

The USDA is expected to make the milk decision the first part of next year.

It will impact nearly 30 million students in elementary and middle schools.