USS North Carolina marks 83 years since being launched in Brooklyn

Battleship North Carolina (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The USS North Carolina battleship is marking a milestone.

Tuesday makes 83 years since the ship was first launched at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on June 13, 1940.

The battleship was commissioned on April 9, 1941, becoming the first of ten fast battleships to join the fleet in World War II.

Following its service time, the USS North Carolina was brought to Wilmington on October 2, 1961, where it has remained ever since.