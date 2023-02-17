Valentine’s Day candy sold at Target being recalled due to allergy risk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), packs of chocolate for Valentine’s Day sold at Target retail stores nationwide are being recalled due to an allergy risk.

These 8 oz. bags of “Favorite Day” branded “Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Caramels with Nonpareils” were voluntarily recalled.

They may contain tree nuts, which are not noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Tree nuts include:

Chestnuts

Brazil nuts

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Pecans

Pine nuts

Cashews

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822, and best-by-date of Dec. 7, 2023 (12/07/23).

Both are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers who have purchased 8 oz. bags of the Favorite Day Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Caramels with nonpareils are urged to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 (24/7) for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.