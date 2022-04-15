Vaping loophole closes as regulations tighten

Vaping companies had previously used a loophole on the form of nicotine in their products.

Vaping (Photo: Ecig Click / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

NEW YORK (CNN) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration can now regulate vaping products that are being marketed illegally.

They would often switch the source of nicotine in vape products to synthetics to get around regulators and keep their products on store shelves- but that loophole closed this week.

Now, anyone who makes or sells “non-tobacco nicotine” must comply with FDA regulations.

That includes not selling to people under 21, not giving away free samples, and not making claims that their products are less harmful than cigarettes.

Companies that make these products must also register them with the FDA.

They also have to submit a “premarket application” by May 14th in order to stay on the market legally.