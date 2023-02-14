Varnamtown woman fights to prove homeownership after Florida couple challenges it

(Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Varnamtown homeowner is fighting to keep the home she’s owned for a decade, after a Florida couple now claims the home is theirs.

Patricia Jones says in November, the couple had deputies investigate her for identity theft and forgery of deeds or wills, but nothing came of it.

I spoke with the Florida couple, who claims their friend, Patricia C. Jones, left them the property in her will, and that the Patricia Jones who lives here now is a squatter who stole their friend’s identity.

“All the woman had was a handwritten will from somebody named Patricia Jones, and she said Patricia Jones left the house to her. I’m the only Patricia Jones that’s ever lived in this house, –and I’m very much alive,” said Patricia Jones, homeowner.

Jones says she has the title to the mobile home and the deed to the property, and has been paying taxes and homeowner’s insurance on the home since her father bought it for her in 2013.

“I feel like I’m safe because I have all the proof, what happens to people that don’t have all that at their hands or don’t have somebody there to help them.”

On Tuesday, Jones and the couple appeared before a judge at the Brunswick County Courthouse.

The judge dismissed the eviction case, saying the couple is not the landlord of Jones’ property and the case was in the wrong court.

“They’re trying to evict me out of my house. My daddy paid this house off when he was dying of lung cancer. You know, that was the last thing he did for me, before he died, and somebody’s coming in and they’re trying to take it from me. You know, I don’t know who these people are or where they come from,” said Jones.

Jones said she was prepared to present documents to prove she is the rightful homeowner, she is now speaking out hoping to warn others.

“There’s people out there that can’t protect themselves, and that’s what’s so sad about this, because that’s what’s so sad about this, because it’s happening everywhere now, all across the country,” said Jones.”

After the case was dismissed, the couple refused to comment on the dismissal, but still insist the property belongs to them, and later reported Jones for trespassing.

Sheriff deputies came to Jones’ home to serve her once again, her next court date is March 28. Jones says she is prepared to defend her home.