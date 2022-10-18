Veg-Out Festival returning to Wilmington; aimed towards vegans, vegetarians

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A festival aimed towards vegans and vegetarians is returning to Wilmington on Saturday.

The 2nd annual Veg-Out Festival takes place on October 22nd at the new Riverfront Park from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Veg-Out is a one-of a-kind celebration bringing together green living vendors, vegan & vegetarian food options, fitness, yoga, natural skincare products, traditional & alternative health care all in one place.

The event includes free plant-based food samples, guest speakers, food vendors, non-profit organizations and offers a variety of engaging opportunities for both adults and children.

Veg-Out encourages and promotes new insights, experiences, and values in line with a healthy lifestyle and a greener planet, offering Wilmington and surrounding areas some of the benefits of a health-conscious lifestyle.