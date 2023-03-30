Vegas McGraw: Tim McGraw tribute performing at Thalian Hall Friday

Vegas McGraw: Tim McGraw Tribute to perform at Thalian Hall on March 31, 2023 (Photo: Vegas McGraw/ Adam Tucker)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Tim McGraw tribute singer will be performing at Wilmington’s Thalian Hall on Friday.

Adam Tucker is known as Vegas McGraw and has performed hundreds of shows across the country. Vegas Mcgraw presents a show that captivates audiences with mega-hits like Don’t Take the Girl, I Like It I Love It, Real Good Man, Live Like You Were Dying along with Tim McGraw’s hits of today.

He has also opened for more than 40 national acts including stars Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.

Vegas McGraw will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Thalian Hall. You can get tickets at Thalian Hall or online by clicking here.

Vegas Mcgraw is an award-winning tribute act. Recently Adam won episode three on the hit TV show produced by Jimmy Fallon called Clash Of The Cover Bands. He also regularly performs at charity events.

To learn more about Vegas McGraw, click here.