Vehicle crash near Holden Beach Road outside Shallotte
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is trying to confirm more details about a vehicle crash outside the Shallotte town limits.
NCDOT is reporting that there was a vehicle crash east of Shallotte on Highway 130 (or Holden Beach Road) near Beachway Trail Southwest.
NCDOT reports that it happened around 8:57 p.m.
At this hour, traffic on Highway 130 is being detoured around the scene, and the road is expected to be closed until 1:30 a.m.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. WWAY has reached out to them and we are waiting to hear back.