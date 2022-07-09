Vehicle crash near Holden Beach Road outside Shallotte

Highway 130 will be closed unto; 1:30 a.m. due to a vehicle crash (Photo: Andrew Smith)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is trying to confirm more details about a vehicle crash outside the Shallotte town limits.

NCDOT is reporting that there was a vehicle crash east of Shallotte on Highway 130 (or Holden Beach Road) near Beachway Trail Southwest.

NCDOT reports that it happened around 8:57 p.m.

At this hour, traffic on Highway 130 is being detoured around the scene, and the road is expected to be closed until 1:30 a.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. WWAY has reached out to them and we are waiting to hear back.