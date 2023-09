Vehicle veers off road, into house on Wooster Street

Vehicle into a house on Wooster Street (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A vehicle crashed into a house Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened along Wooster Street in Wilmington.

Officials say an SUV was traveling west when it hit at least one parked car before impacting the house.

No arrests have been made. The crash wasn’t a result of impairment, according to police.

WPD is still investigating.