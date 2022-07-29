Velveeta makes cheese infused vodka martini

Velveeta Martini (Reuters/ CBS News)

(CBS) — Right in the middle of a hot and sticky summer, Velveeta made a cheese-infused vodka martini garnished with a Velveeta cheese drip, Velveeta cheese-stuffed olives and Velveeta shells and cheese.

It might sound gross, but it’s actually “very nice” and “refreshing” according to Paul Gioe, director of operations for BLT Restaurant Group.

“Nice, dirty martini with nice texture and very smooth,” he said, after taking a sip of the “Veltini” at BLT Prime in New York on Thursday (July 28). “The garnish is interesting. I’ve seen cheese-stuffed olives before. Adding the shells is a nice touch to reinforce Velveeta. I think it’s a well-executed cocktail. I’d have a second one, which I think is a good sign of a cocktail.”

“We’ve been working for several months with the BLT Group to test different recipes,” said Kelsey Rice, senior brand communications manager for Velveeta. “They’re the brain behind the actual drink. We then took a few of them, narrowed down the list, tasted them with our own culinary team to make sure that one, it delivers on that rate of pleasure, and two, that it actually tastes good, like people would enjoy it. It couldn’t be absolutely gross. And so we were really happy with where we landed. I like it, but I’m a dirty martini gal, so for me, it delivers on that salty deliciousness.”

The $15 “Veltini” is available at select BLT locations nationwide and will be served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited time.