Veteran given service award while in Hospice

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — This week, a veteran in Hospice was honored for lifelong service.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare awarded former Commander Sergeant Major Dewey Simpson with a veteran service pin and certificate of appreciation for his 30 years in the military, 26 of which were in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Simpson served in Vietnam, Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Simpson has received a Bronze Star and Victorious Service Medal for his work and bravery, among several other awards.