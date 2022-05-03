Veteran officer with the Whiteville Police Department has died

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is mourning the loss of another officer.

Whiteville Police announced on Facebook on Monday night that officer Ron Guyton has died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another officer, brother, and friend. Ron Guyton dedicated his life to his community and his country. Please keep his family, along with his Whiteville PD family, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the post said.

Close friend, Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder, says Guyton was affectionately called ‘Boomerang’ because he’d retire and keep coming back.

Guyton worked at WPD in the 90s, then retired and went overseas to work as law enforcement with the military as a contractor.

Lowder says around seven years ago Guyton returned to WPD part-time, then full-time as a detective. He recently retired but came back part-time to help out while they were short-staffed.

Lowder says Guyton was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago and died Monday afternoon.

In mid-April, another Whiteville police officer, Cameron Lemmons, died suddenly of an undiagnosed brain tumor.