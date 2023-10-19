Veteran-owned organization offers free military history lessons in Wilmington

US Flag (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Remembering Our Heroes is a veteran-owned organization that offers free presentations about military history. It meets at the New Hanover County Senior Center at 2222 South College Road in Wilmington on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next lesson titled “Iron Clads” will be taught next Wednesday, October 25th at 10 a.m. following the “Pledge of Allegiance” and will run for an hour.

Retired Army Veteran, Paul Spiers, said that Remembering Our Heroes currently has more than forty veterans that attend from all services, as well as friends and family, and all are welcome.

A flyer for the program invited the public to enjoy a cup of coffee and meet veterans in the community that served in World War II and the Korean, Vietnam, Persian Gulf and Cold Wars, and the War on Terror.

Spiers added that free coffee and donuts will also be served.

For more information, visit the senior center’s website.