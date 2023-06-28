Veteran’s Night in Leland highlights positive service stories on PTSD Awareness Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — To mark Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day and honor veterans, a new organization is working to bring veterans together with the community.

The Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project partnered with Brunswick Beer and Cider in Leland for a Veteran’s Night on Tuesday.

The group hosted the event to allow veterans to share their stories and for people to learn more about the positive side of serving the country.

Veterans shared stories, answered questions, and played games like trivia.

Jim Blair, president of CFVRP, says it’s important to bring people together through events like this.

“Veterans, there’s probably about one percent of the population that has served. It’s important to hear what it was like there so that we bind ourselves together as a country and work together,” Blair said. “People often say, as Brian mentioned earlier, often say thank you for your service. To a lot of veterans, it’s like, you don’t need to thank me. It was an honor, I enjoyed it and I would do it again.”

CFVRP hopes to make Veteran’s Night a regular occurrence at Brunswick Beer and Cider. To stay up to day on upcoming events, visit their website.