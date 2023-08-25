Veterans Smiles, ECU School of Dental Medicine provides veterans with free dental care in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–Thanks to a generous donation, nearly 40 veterans received free dental care Friday.

American Legion Post 543 presented $1,500 to the Veteran Smiles Foundation Friday morning.

Veteran Smiles provides no-cost dental care to eligible veterans who live in North Carolina.

Founder of Veteran Smiles, David McCracken, says only 15% of vets qualify for dental care at a VA facility, and Dianne Caprio, the Director of the ECU School of Dental Medicine Clinic in Bolivia says this is a great way to support this under-served community.

“Vet Smiles is the year-round program to give veterans full coverage all the way from exams and x-rays through the completion of his or her dental care plan,” said McCracken.

“This is a day where we can all kind of get together and some of the local, like American Legion and other veteran support groups will come and show their support,” said Caprio.

Veteran Smiles and ECU’s School of Dental Medicine program have been providing this service in Brunswick County since 2021.