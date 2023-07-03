Vets and pets: The potential effects of fireworks and loud noises on July 4th

NEW HANOVER AND BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Fireworks are a big part of July 4th celebrations, but not everyone enjoys the sights and sounds of that part of Independence Day.

The sounds could cause distress to many former service members and neighborhood pets.

Stephen Watson, Shelter Manager at the New Hanover County Animal Services Unit says the biggest thing is making them comfortable.

“If you want to diminish the flashing and the lights, you would want to draw your blinds and close them completely. Turn up your television or stereo to something that is going to be white noise like,” said Watson.

But animals are not the only ones who could be affected, many current and former service members with PTSD struggle during the July 4th holiday. Gerald Decker, a member of VFW 12196 Post says if you are using fireworks, be considerate of nearby vets.

“Set a time limit, there’s really no need for fireworks at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. If you have a veteran in your community, let them know you’re going to be setting off fireworks,” said Decker.