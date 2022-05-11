Victim takes to the stand in trial for former NHCS band teacher

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — A trial is underway for a former New Hanover County Schools band teacher, Peter Frank, who is facing multiple charges of indecent liberties and sexual offenses with a child.

The case was moved from New Hanover County to Bladen County due to conflicts of interest within the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is trying the case of Peter Frank.

On Wednesday, opening arguments were made, the victim in the trial took to the stand, and physical evidence was presented.

Frank was charged in January of 2020 with more than two dozen counts of sex crimes, including first-degree sexual offense; statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a student. His alleged victims were students at Roland-Grise Middle School between 1999 and 2019. A female victim, who was a student at Roland Grise from 1998 to 2000, testified on the witness stand on Wednesday, detailing inappropriate encounters between Frank and her. The victim said she took band from 6th-8th grade with frank, and inappropriate contact with Frank began when she was in the 7th grade in 1998.

Letters from the victim to peter frank were shown as evidence, a tie the victim gifted to him, and photos of the victim with frank in his office after school hours, all were obtained from Frank’s home. The victim testified that Frank and she would communicate outside of school, on the phone, and also saw each other at the beach and once at his apartment. She also mentioned that school administration later questioned her about interactions she had with him, when she was in the 8th grade.

The defense began cross examination before court went into recess, and the trial will resume Thursday at 9am.