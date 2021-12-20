VIDEO: Man wears underwear as mask, gets kicked off flight

United Airlines Airplane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WFTX) — A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight last week because he was wearing women’s underwear as a face mask.



He argues it covered his nose and mouth and complied with TSA guidelines.

Adam Jenne tells us he thinks the rule requiring people to wear masks on a plane is silly, but it’s Federal law at least until March, so he decided to follow the rule in a silly way.

Unfortunately for him, staff on United Airlines flight 1750 from Ft. Lauderale to Washington, D.C. didn’t find it very funny.

“You’re going to have to come off the airplane. We’re not going to let you travel,” said a flight attendant in a cell phone video recorded by a passenger.

“Why?” responded Jenne in the video.

“You’re not in mask compliance,” said the attendant in the video.

