Village Treasures home décor market coming to Southport

You can support a worthy cause while you purchase something to brighten your home or find a unique gift for someone special.

Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Village Treasures Home Décor Market (Photo: Pixabay)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new upscale resale store is coming to Southport and promises to offer home décor and furniture items that have been donated from the local community.

The Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 18 at 4:00 p.m. to celebrate the official opening of Village Treasures Home Décor Market.

Village Treasures opened its doors to the community on April 29th with great success. The profit from sales made directly supports Samara’s Village, which is a Brunswick County nonprofit that provides services to educate, equip and empower pregnant and parenting adolescent moms and dads to improve their own lives and enable them to raise healthy, happy babies.

You can support a worthy cause while you purchase something to brighten your home or find a unique gift for someone special. If you don’t want to buy anything, you can still support the organization by donating furniture, home décor, rugs, lamps, wall art, garden or kitchen items.

Donations of home décor and small items can be made at the store Mondays and Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The store is open for shopping every Wednesday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Village Treasures Home Décor Market

1513 N. Howe Street

Southport, NC 28461

Samara’s Village 1450-F Fifty Lakes Dr.

Southport, NC 28461

(910) 294-0292