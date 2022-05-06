Virtual discussion shines light on younger-onset Alzheimers for NC residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An upcoming program is hoping to raise awareness about an uncommon form of dementia impacting those younger than age 65.

“Navigating Your Journey: Living Well with Younger-onset Alzheimer’s” is a virtual discussion hosted by North Carolina chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Duke Dementia Family Support Program. It’s being held statewide on May 12.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200,000 people in the US have younger-onset Alzheimer’s, with 49 being the average age of diagnosis.

Program manager Brooke Vallely says those living with younger-onset dementia will face unique challenges when it comes to family, work, finances and future care.

“It’s still the same typical signs that you would associate with Alzheimer’s disease. We’re still looking at short term memory loss, problems with communication, and ability to do maybe some things that we’re or affect their daily tasks,” Vallely said.

Vallely says the goal of the program is to raise more awareness and make the conversation easier. Attendees will hear from experts and those affected by the disease.

“One of our volunteers is a junior resident at Duke University in the department of neurology, then we have two people from the Duke Family Dementia support program that will be speaking,” Vallely said. “But for me most importantly, we’re actually going to be hearing with someone who is living with younger-onset, and then caregivers that are living with younger-onset, so they can share their own experiences that they’ve gone through.”

The program is free but attendees must register in advance. You can find out more here.