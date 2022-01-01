Virus cases hit another daily NC high; colleges rescheduling

Bumper to bumper lines at COVID testing drive through site in Raleigh (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina has reported another record number of daily COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there were 19,174 new positive cases, surpassing the previous one-day high set on Thursday.

The single-day high before that had been in January 2021. The recent rapid spread of coronavirus through the contagious omicron variant has prompted long lines at testing sites and some universities to delay student returns for the spring semester.

Duke University is requiring remote learning further into January. And the University of North Carolina at Charlotte says attendance at home sporting events will be limited until Jan. 24.

