Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks

Volunteers helped collect 1,600 pounds of trash in Wilmington (Photo: Cape Fear River Watch)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington.

Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project.

Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that run from 3rd Street to 17th Street.

Despite the cold weather, organizers say some people stayed longer than planned and cleaned up the fields surrounding The Good Shepherd Center.

In total, the group picked up 1,600 pounds of trash and recyclables.