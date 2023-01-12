Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks

Volunteers are needed to help clean trash in Wilmington (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend.

Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the Greenfield Lake Watershed by focusing on the railroad tracks that run from 3rd Street to 17th Street.

In addition to the railroad tracks, the roadway and storm drains will also need to be cleaned, the groups say.

They will provide pickers, bags, safety vests and gloves to those who turn out.

To register, click HERE.