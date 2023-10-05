Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Fall Games

A previous Fall Games (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Special Olympics Fall Games.

There will be two days of games, one for preschool age athletes and one for adult and school age. Both events will take place at Legion Stadium.

The Fall Games include children and adults with intellectual disabilities competing in a variety of sports that are fun and accessible for all. Athletes will rotate between a variety of sports including bocce, soccer, football throw, dancing, relay races, and much more.

The pre-school games (ages 2-7 years old) will take place October 26th from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To volunteer, click HERE.

The school age and adults games will take place on October 27th from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To volunteer, click HERE.