Volunteers providing love, comfort to animals in BCSO Animal Protective Services

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Several volunteers turn out daily to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services to love on and care for the animals.

The Sheriff’s Office says the volunteers spend time with the “fur-babies” before the are adopted to their forever homes.

They say many of the animals in the shelter have never experienced love from a human, and the interaction is priceless and an integral part of the process of getting them ready for their new families.