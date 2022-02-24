Vote to allow citizens to decide new sales tax for transportation delayed

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, commissioners were set to make a decision that would affect every taxpayer in county Thursday.

Instead, commissioners moved to decide whether or not to add a tax referendum to November’s ballot to another time.

The quarter cent sales tax would go toward improving transportation in ways like public transit, rail realignment, and bike and pedestrian paths. Commissioners pushed back a decision to let the public decide. Wilmington Mayor Pro-tem Margaret Haynes said the money could move major railways away from busy streets and be important to state port expansion.

“Cargo ships coming here from all over the world and they’re unloading,” said Haynes. “They’ve got to get those goods out of here. And its either going to be by trains or by truck and that is going to effect people’s quality of life and their ability to get around everyday. So if we can improve that, that’s going to be really significant.”

Commissioners are holding off until a decision is unanimous.