Voting opens for ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ calendar contest

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (Photo: WWAY)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Two weeks remain to vote for North Carolina as having the “best looking cruiser” in the country.

This is the 9th year the American Association of State Troopers has held the contest.

44 states are participating in the calendar contest, which ends on on August 25th at 5:00 pm.

To vote for North Carolina, CLICK HERE.

The top 13 vote-getters will make it into the AAST calendar, with the winner making it onto the cover.

Once completed the calendars will be available for purchase for $10, with all proceeds going to the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.