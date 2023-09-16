VP Kamala Harris talks voting rights, reproductive rights and gun violence during NC visit

Kamala Harris. Photo: MGN

GREENSBORO, NC (WTVD) — Friday was an early start to the 2024 campaign season in North Carolina as Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop here in North Carolina as part of her nationwide ‘Fight for Our Freedom’ tour of colleges across the country.

The Vice President was feeling very much at home at NC A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU. As an HBCU alum herself, she was in some ways preaching to the choir, thanking young voters and voters of color for record turnout in 2020 that she says made a difference in helping elect her and Joe Biden.

But the Vice President also made it clear that there is no guarantee that would be repeated in 2024. Sitting on the panel with her was actor Terrence J, an A&T grad and Rocky Mount native who asked Harris about laws in our state they believe would make it harder to cast a ballot.

“Understand that there is an effort to make it more difficult for you to vote,” the Vice President responded.

“Laws the like the one Governor Cooper is fighting against like a plan to divide A&T into separate districts to dilute your power,” she says, in reference to possible new congressional lines designed by the GOP legislature, she says are gerrymandering and would impact minority voters.

She also brought up concerns over voter ID laws.

The panel also talked about other big issues, including reproductive rights and fighting climate change, something the EPA administrator Michael Regan who is also an A&T alum brought up.

But one of the biggest issues top of mind was gun violence. Harris specifically mentioned the recent cases locally including the lockdowns at UNC, something students here on campus actually asked her about directly.

“You know you’ve got folks in Congress which is where the solution would be who are pushing this false choice where you’re either in favor of the second amendment or you want to take everyone’s gun away, look I’m in favor of the second amendment but there is no reason that there are assault weapons on the streets of a civil society,” she said in response.

