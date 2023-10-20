Waccamaw Siouan Tribe annual Powwow taking place this weekend

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the Cape Fear’s Native American tribes is celebrating its culture this weekend.

On Friday, schools in the area had the first look.

“This is an opportunity for us to tell the whole story,” Waccamaw Siouan Tribe Chief, Michael Jacobs, said.

The Waccamaw Siouan tribe is holding its 51st annual Powwow at its tribal grounds in Columbus County.

“It is very emotional when you think about the struggles and the hardships but yet the resiliency of our people and that we are still here,” NC Commission of Indian Affairs Representative, Nadine Patrick, said.

On Friday, students from Columbus and surrounding counties got to learn about the tribe’s history and even take part in traditional activities.

Nadine Patrick said this annual Powwow allows her and her tribe to share with others the richness the culture holds.

“Basket weaving, the pottery, the bead work, quilting. There’s just so many different traditions that keep our heritage alive,” Patrick said.

The Chief of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe, Michael Jacobs, said they must continue to honor their ancestors and traditions that make them who they are.

“It gives us a better understanding that we can reintroduce our languages. We are reintroducing the talent of pottery to our kids, dugout canoe building,” Chief Jacobs said.

Chief Jacobs said honoring his heritage gives him a sense of his and his family’s identity.

“To grow up not feeling like you fully know who you are? Then all of a sudden you get your home address? That’s what this has done for us. We’ve come home,” Chief Jacobs said.

While this is a celebration of the Waccamaw Siouan heritage, they also welcome other tribes and the public to share in their culture.

Saturday there will be a parade, dance competition, and the crowning of tribal princesses.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.