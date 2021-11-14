Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrate their heritage as part of Native American Indian Heritage month

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — November is Native American Indian Heritage month, with dozens of members from the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe turning out Saturday in Whiteville to educate the public on their culture.

The event was held outside the Museum of Natural Sciences, and included multiple displays of Native American heritage.

Tribe members showed off dances for the large crowd of spectators, with many saying this was their first time experiencing native culture.

Tribe chairwoman Pamela Young-Jacobs says she was happy to see so many people wanting to learn about their heritage.

“We walk in the world of professionalism as doctors and lawyers and business folks,” Young-Jacobs said. “We also have our cultural side that we like to share with others.”

In addition to the displays next to the museum, items were also available for purchase out front related to the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe.