Waccamaw Siouan Tribe holding celebration Saturday in Whiteville

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville is hosting a Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Event Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration is being held Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville.

The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature traditional dances, workshops and vendors selling crafts and food.

Organizers say the celebration continues a meaningful partnership between the Museum and the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe and serves to highlight and celebrate the rich traditions and cultures present in southeastern NC.