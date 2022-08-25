Wake County reports state’s first cases of monkeypox in women

(Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Wake County Public Health has identified the state’s first confirmed cases of monkeypox in women.

Two women are affected. No additional information about these residents will be disclosed.

“While this global outbreak appears to mostly affect men who have sex with other men, monkeypox is a public health concern for all of us,” Rebecca Kaufman, Wake County Preventative Health Director, said. “Although there is a low level of risk from just being in the same area as someone who has monkeypox, it is always important to clean surfaces, wear a mask when needed and wash hands frequently.”

Monkeypox is transmitted person-to-person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions. Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

Click here to read more….