Walkathon planned for Laney High School student who died of cancer

A walkathon is being held Saturday for DJ McLeod (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear community plans to come together this Saturday to honor the life of DJ McLeod.

McLeod recently died after fighting cancer for months. He was a student at Laney High School.

A walkathon is planned for 10:00 a.m. on the Laney track. The event will last until 1:00 p.m.

They will have a 50-50 raffle, music, face painting and dunk tank.

100 percent of the proceeds go to the family.