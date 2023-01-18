Wallace man wins $2 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

Wallace man James Lee recently took home a $2 million prize (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A Duplin County man is $2 million richer following a recent lottery win.

James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won the top prize.

Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace.

When Lee arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.