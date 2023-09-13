Wallace Police arrest man accused of shooting at law enforcement in Pender County

Gary Wayne Devane will be charged with attempted first degree murder (Photo: Wallace Police Dept.)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Wallace Police have arrested a man they say shot at law enforcement members on US Hwy. 117.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 11, Wallace Police officers attempted to stop a motorcycle rider for suspected impaired driving. The operator of the motorcycle refused to stop and traveled into Pender County on Hwy. 117. Police officers contacted Pender County and requested assistance.

A short time later, the driver pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the officers. During the shooting, a residence on Hwy. 117 was struck by a bullet. As the shots were being fired, a second vehicle suddenly stopped and ran onto the shoulder of the road. Officers stopped to check on that person, and while doing so, they lost sight of the motorcycle.

Pender County units responded to the area and located the motorcycle abandoned at the end of Harley Dr. K9 and drone units were called in to assist in looking for the suspect. After a 5-hour search of a very thick wooded area, law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect. Area residents were contacted and notified as to what was going on.

The next morning around 10:30 a.m., the suspect was spotted in the same area. The search resumed and the suspect was eventually captured around 12:30 p.m.

Police expect Gary Wayne Devane, 35, to face multiple charges, including: 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, 10 counts of Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling.

Devane also has various pending felony warrants from multiple agencies.