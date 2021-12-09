Wallace-Rose Hill players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of championship game

Wallace-Rose Hill football team (Photo: Brian North, NewsChannel 12)

WALLACE, NC (WCTI) — An eastern North Carolina high school’s football team that is headed to the state finals this weekend is being closely monitored after positive coronavirus tests.

NCHSAA President Que Tucker issued this statement:

“We have been made aware of positive COVID tests for Wallace-Rose Hill’s football team and the NCHSAA is in regular communication with Wallace-Rose Hill administrators to monitor the situation. At this time there are no plans to postpone or delay the 2A State Championship between Wallace-Rose Hill and Shelby scheduled for Saturday. As they have been doing, school officials will continue to work with the Duplin County Health Department to determine the best course of action for their student-athletes and community to slow the spread of COVID-19. We hope that there are not more positive tests and are praying for the speedy recovery of those individuals who have already tested positive.”

The 2A state championship game with Shelby is scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Wallace-Rose Hill Head coach Kevin Motsinger, athletic director Corey Lovelace and principal Tim Jenkins all say they are unable to comment at this time.