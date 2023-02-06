Wanted Bladen County man arrested in Charlotte

Zakiem Latwan Rogers has been arrested in Charlotte (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted Bladen County man has been arrested near Charlotte.

US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte arrested Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon related charges.

Rogers was arrested without incident on active warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, Possession of firearm by felon, Resisting public officer, Assault on a female, Driving while license revoked x2, Fictitious registration, Expired registration.

Rogers was transported to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was held before being transferred to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he is currently being held under a $1,008,000 bond.