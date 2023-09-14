Warning issued to protect against contractor scams following storms

You should be careful when choosing a contractor (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors wants to help you avoid being victimized by scam artists posing as legitimate contractors.

First of all, make sure to contact your insurance company for guidance before beginning any work, and don’t make a large deposit or upfront payment in full.

You should also require a written contract detailing the work to be done, materials being used and a payment schedule based on completion of work and a timeline for work to be completed.

“We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” said C. Frank Wiesner, Executive Director, NCLBGC. “Citizens who hire unlicensed contractors may be putting themselves at greater financial risk.”

The NCLBCG reminds North Carolinians of the following: