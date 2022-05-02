Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer, sheriff says

(CNN) — A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Singleton said the warrant issued for White is for permitting of facilitating escape in the first degree.

Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen Friday when she said she was taking inmate Casey White, who was being held on murder charges, for a mental health evaluation at the county courthouse.

As investigators scramble to find a missing Alabama inmate, authorities are wondering whether the corrections official who left with him was a victim taken against her will or an accomplice who helped him escape.

“Obviously, she could have willingly participated. But we’re also concerned that maybe somehow, someone got to her and coerced her or threatened her, forced her to assist in this escape,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN on Monday.

“We’re not sure. I’m not going to know the answer to that until we locate her.”

But the officer and inmate, who are not related, never arrived at the courthouse. Authorities later discovered there was no evaluation nor hearing scheduled for Casey White that day.

And the patrol vehicle Vicky White used to drive the inmate was abandoned, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

“It never arrived at the courthouse. And it was found later at a shopping center parking lot about 2 miles away from the detention center,” Singleton told CNN Monday.

Shortly before her disappearance, Vicky White said she had also planned to get medical care because she wasn’t feeling well, Singleton said. But she never arrived.

Video security footage in the area where the patrol vehicle was found didn’t turn up any evidence showing what happened to Vicky White and Casey White, the sheriff said.

“We’re still aggressively pursuing every lead that we get,” he said. “The biggest obstacle we have right now is we still do not have a vehicle description for whatever vehicle they may have transferred into.”

Vicky White was known as an “exemplary employee” with “an unblemished record,” the sheriff said.

“All of her co-workers, all the employees in the sheriff’s office, the judges, all have the most utmost respect for her,” Singleton said.

The sheriff said Vicky White is a widow with no children, and her mother and two brothers live in Lauderdale County.