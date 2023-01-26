Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case.

William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft.

According to warrants from Wilmington police, Hicks allegedly kidnapped Johnson, took her purse or wallet, two of her debit cards, and her ID.

The documents also say hicks allegedly committed the robbery using a hammer to threaten Johnson.

Johnson was reported missing January 14. WPD later determined she was killed on January 13, in the 1300 block of King Street in Wilmington.

Hicks was arrested in South Carolina, and has been extradited to New Hanover County. He is being held without bond.