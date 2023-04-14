WATCH: Azalea Festival Garden Tour ribbon cutting ceremony

WWAY aired the 2023 Azalea Festival Garden Tour ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Watch the full ceremony above.

This morning, the Cape Fear Garden Club held its annual ribbon cutting to officially start the 70th Anniversary Azalea Garden Tour.

The ribbon cutting was set to take place at the original location of the first Garden Tour back in 1953 on Forest Hills Drive, but was held inside at Lifepoint Church due to weather.

This year, there are 13 gardens around the Wilmington area to share.

Carli Batson is this year’s Queen Azalea.

She cut the ribbon to kick off the tour this morning.

“I was able to cut the ribbon and start the kickoff to the garden tour. There are 13 garden tours this year, so that is just to welcome the community to get out there and view the most beautiful homes and gardens in our community,” said Carli Batson, the 76th Azalea Festival Queen.

Of course, no garden tour would be complete without a visit to Airlie Gardens, which is garden #8 on this year’s tour.

Airlie will be open on Saturday and Sunday only.