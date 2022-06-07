WATCH: Foxes seen playing along the beach in Oak Island Tuesday morning

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Foxes aren’t all that uncommon along the Cape Fear coast, as Laura Winter discovered this morning.

Winter says she had seen the foxes from their porch for the past several mornings, shooting video of the playful animals around 6:00 am Tuesday morning.

The foxes were seen running up and down stairs, and along an elevated walkway before making their way onto the beach just down from the Oak Island Pier.

Winter says they didn’t feed or disturb the foxes. She says they simply enjoyed watching them from their home.