WATCH: Gator spotted near Leland Walmart

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It was a beautiful weekend to be outside. Several people and creatures of all kinds were taking advantage of it.

An alligator was spotted Saturday morning near Walmart and Highway 55 in Leland.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Leland, it was between six and seven feet long.

Leland Police arrived on the scene to block traffic from the gator’s path and it eventually made its way back down to a nearby retention pond.

NC Wildlife was notified about the spotting and advised that since the gator made its way back to the pond, to not mess with it.