WATCH: Lifeguards rescue small dog from the ocean

LONG BEACH, CA (WWAY) — A small dog is now safe after it jumped into the ocean and started swimming out to sea.

Long Beach lifeguards were called for a dog running loose in a parking lot at the beach. When lifeguards arrived, the dog, named Tofu, jumped into the ocean and began doggie paddling away.

A lifeguard donned his wetsuit, grabbed a rescue board and buoy, and then headed out to save the small white lap dog. The dog made it out to the swim line, and with a rescue boat’s help, the lifeguard put the dog on the board and brought it safely to shore.

The pup hung out with the lifeguards and Animal Control was called, but according to the last update, the pup has been reunited with its family.