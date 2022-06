WATCH: Memorial on the National Mall to honor victims of gun violence

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — There is a temporary memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC for victims of gun violence.

It was organized by a group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who is calling on Congress to “be bold” on gun reform.

Organizers say the “45,222 flowers represent the increasing number of Americans who die from gun violence each year.”