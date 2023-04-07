WATCH: Pelican released days after being rescued from fishing line in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Just two days after a pelican was found tangled in fishing line off the coast of Oak Island, the bird has been released.

Crews with Oak Island Water Rescue launched a boat to save the pelican from the ocean after beachgoers spotted the bird.

The 10-year-old female pelican had a minor wound but was healthy, according to the rescue group.