WATCH: Three suspects caught on video taking items from Calabash Antiques store

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the three individuals they say committed larceny at Calabash Antiques on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm at 10138 Beach Drive in Calabash.

The three suspects are seen in store surveillance taking items from the store and placing them in their shirt, before walking out the front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777.