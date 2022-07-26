Water Safety Camp being held Friday afternoon at Lake Waccamaw

(Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Kids age 9-15 years old will have the opportunity to learn an important skill this Friday at Lake Waccamaw State Park.

The free event will run from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at 1866 State Park Road, and will teach kids water safety skills to prevent drowning.

The water safety camp is being hosted by Dr. Peter Chambers who organizers say has spent his life surrounded by the water, growing up as a competitive swimmer and playing water polo.

To register for the event, CLICK HERE.